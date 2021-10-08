OnePlan Launches High Tech Christmas Market Planning Tools Anyone Can Use

The same platform that major football stadiums and music festivals use to make their events safe and successful has been adapted for event organisers to plan markets and other festive holiday events; Plan every detail right down to the inflatable Santas.

London, UK: OnePlan has released a new version of its suite of event and venue planning tools specifically made for Christmas markets. It’s the same technology that has been used by Chelsea and Arsenal, and at music festivals, triathlons and motorsports events all over the world–recalibrated for town squares and street fairs. OnePlan Christmas Markets is an all-in-one, collaborative event planning tool that allows you to plan a safe event optimizing space and resources down to the last detail. Try it now.

Like all OnePlan tools, OnePlan Christmas Markets facilitates the design, planning and management of your event, and the Saas platform allows the team to collaborate in real time (perfect for remote work situations and reduces the need for multiple site visits). Items that can be placed and mapped include skating rinks, roasted chestnut and mulled wine stalls, strings of festival lights and garlands, road barriers, signage and even giant inflatable Santas.

Planning these types of events in the past has been a frustrating endeavour involving multiple apps, tracking progress in sprawling group emails, and sending out for costly, time consuming renderings, and the need to hire experts. OnePlan puts the most up-to-date maps (both 2D and 3D), a dot system to place every staff member at their post, and everything you need to manage suppliers and local authorities.

“This is the first-ever event planning platform specifically designed for holiday markets,” said Paul Foster, OnePlan CEO. “We’ve simplified and improved a lengthy, complicated process into an all-in-one platform where you can start designing in just a few minutes and share with your team in real-time to collaborate together. From chalets to Christmas trees, barriers to bratwurst stalls, we’ve thought of every last detail needed to plan the ultimate holiday fair.”

OnePlan recently launched a triathlon planning tool with the World Triathlon federation, which resolves some of the difficulty that comes with planning complex triathlon events and ultimately allows for more events, benefiting athletes, municipalities, fans and sponsors. Earlier in the year, One Plan announced a Series A round of funding led by Pembroke VCT and Eppes Creek Ventures.

Try OnePlan Christmas Markets free five-day trial here.