OnePlan exhibiting at Event Tech Live

Event planning should be simple. The industry standard of plan-hopping, version control madness makes the process of planning events timely, costly and difficult. Our founder recognised this, and created OnePlan to change the status quo of event planning for the better. We understand the frustration and difficulties that event planning can create, and we sympathise with the struggles of event planners globally. As an event start-up technology, we endeavour to make event planning a simpler and more enjoyable experience.

OnePlan creates a single source of truth for any event, with all your essential features in one place. With OnePlan you can create accurate, detailed and professional-looking event plans without the need for a design engineer, nor having to jump between power-point, excel and mapping documents. With up-to-date detailed satellite imagery and CAD drawings, users can clearly map out events, whether located in one venue or stretched out across a city. OnePlan can be optimised for indoor events, or outdoor festivals and road events, with tools to measure queues, concourse areas and seating capacity.

OnePlan solves collaborative issues too. Users can collaborate in real time with their event partners, and build events together. With access and editing functions, your plan can be updated immediately from a team member anywhere in the world. Share your event with stakeholders with one click, and send quotes and requests to suppliers from within your plan.

OnePlan has been used for over 600 events in 40+ countries, from Glastonbury Festival to Blenheim Triathlons to Premier League Football stadiums. Simplify site planning, reduce errors and save time with OnePlan. Sign up for your 14-day free trial today.

Advertisement

Sponsored Content