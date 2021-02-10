One year to go until UK National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Announced today is the UK National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai that will be celebrated on 10 February 2022, as activity taking place on the day is revealed to mark one year to go.

One of the key moments in any nations programme of activity during the six-month event is their National Day. The UKs National Day will Celebrate Extraordinary, recognising the UKs contribution to the world and the exceptional British people, places, businesses and innovations that inspire new thinking and solve shared problems through international collaboration.

From science and technology to films, fashion and food, UKs National Day will provide a taste of the very best that we have to offer the world. Visitors from 190 participating nations will be treated to a programme of sensational British performances, talks and interactive experiences across the Expo 2020 site. This will include an immersive projection on the Al Wasl Dome, a procession and a flag raising ceremony. Further events will take place in the stunning UK Pavilion which occupies a prime location in the Opportunity District.

The UK Pavilion is also co-hosting a World Majlis on the Chemistry of Happiness. World Majlis events at Expo 2020 start a global conversation on topics of great significance for our times and society. Chemistry of Happiness will provide a platform for diverse, accessible and through-provoking opinions on one of the major concerns of the global society mental health. This complements the wider theme of the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai of Innovating for a Shared Future.

Laura Faulkner OBE, UK Commissioner General for Expo 2020 Dubai, says, Amazing things happen when different people with different backgrounds, life experiences, skills, voices, talents and perspectives come together. The UK is a diverse country full of problem solvers and creative talents, a nation known for the breakthroughs weve made and contributed to that have benefited billions of people around the world.

The UKs National Day will be a fantastic opportunity for us all to celebrate our exceptional talent, creativity and ideas and find new partners across the world to collaborate with. We continue to face enormous global challenges, but it will be extraordinary people, businesses and innovations that help us to solve those challenges and move forward to a prosperous shared future.

The first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region and the largest event ever held in the Arab world, Expo 2020 Dubai will now open on 1 October 2021. Speakers and participants in the UK National Day festivities will be announced throughout the year as the event grows closer.

Watch the UK National Day video here: https://youtu.be/uJsj1s0wTtc