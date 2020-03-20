One World Rental launches social initiative in response to social distancing

Pilot program begins this week to crowdsource nursing homes that need iPads

A World Economic Forum article stated, ‘Social distancing does not mean social isolation, and even a potentially deadly virus should not force us to be alone. Now, more than ever, people need to find smart ways to stay connected.’

How is one event and remote working technology company helping to increase connection for those who need to protect themselves through physical isolation?

One World Rental launched a social initiative this week in response to social distancing. They are currently looking to hear from nursing homes that would benefit from an iPad lending program. The crowdsourcing initiative is part of the company’s broad social response to the ongoing COVID crisis.

Says Kashif Din, “At One World Rental, we’ve been asking our team to be proactive and creative. Team member Mark Connor suggested lending local nursing homes iPads from our inventory. He requested this as a way for the elderly to stay connected to family and friends.”

Advertisement

OWR is offering the program free for nursing homes, which will pilot the initiative and help to determine interest and availability. The loan will be available for 6 months and then the program will be reviewed based on the changing circumstances around the pandemic.

One World Rental has begun prepping and configuring the iPads. Their design team is creating clear instructions on how to use the devices, in large font with simple images of explanation.

Says Din, “The event industry is being tested right now, but we want people to stay connected. If we keep our perspective, if we appreciate how much we do have, we’ll get through this. The measure of a brand is how it performs in tough times, and this kind of industry challenge is unprecedented. On the other side of this, we’d like to look back and be remembered for how we lent our support and expertise to others.”

The technology rental company is calling on anyone who can recommend a location in the London area that would benefit from this initiative to contact Christopher Player at hire@oneworldrental.com.