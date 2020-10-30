One World Rental headlines Event Tech Awards

Global IT hire specialist One World Rental is headline sponsor for the Event Technology Awards (ETAs) 2020.

Providing for some 4,000 clients in 50 countries, two hemispheres, One World Rental’s first-hand perspective on tech trends makes it a perfect fit with the Event Technology Awards, where the company has been a regular fixture on shortlists over the years.

Adam Parry, co-founder of the ETAs, comments: “One World Rental has exhibited and supported Event Tech Live since the show started in 2014. Its delivery of IT products, and its reach, is a massively important component in keeping the tap turned on for event technology everywhere.

“We’re truly delighted to work with One World Rental on the first fully virtual Event Tech Awards.”

Kashif Din, CEO at One World Rental, says: “This year has been challenging for the industry but the changes we have all had to make really showcase how important technology is.

“One World has seen not only an increase in demand but also a new set of requirements since March and we’re honoured to show our support for the whole industry and its innovation in the face of this pandemic by supporting the ETAs.

“There are other industry awards in other countries of course but the team behind Event Tech Live and Event Technology Awards are pioneers in the field. ETA brings a global list of companies together to highlight the best, latest solutions and ideas from right around the world. It’s invaluable.”

Remember, remember – winners of the Event Technology Awards 2020 will be announced in a virtual ceremony on Thursday 5th November as part of Event Tech Live’s virtual week. Register for the show here.