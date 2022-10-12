‘One Tree Planted’ for every Christmas Party confirmed

Lime Venue Portfolio is planting a tree for every Christmas Party booking confirmed between the 27th of September and the 30th of November, as it looks to provide even more incentives for businesses to meet during the festive season.

The brand hopes to plant over 500 trees throughout the campaign but is looking to encourage more and more event planners to invest in sustainable Christmas events. The campaign will be delivered in partnership with reforestation business, One Tree Planted, with many Lime Venue Portfolio customers also receiving mini-Christmas trees to replant as part of the initiative. The trees planted by One Tree Planted will comprise of reforestation projects worldwide, including the UK.

Lime Venue Portfolio is already seeing an upturn in Christmas Party enquiries as more and more businesses look to incentivise and reward staff, as well as build positive company cultures. The brand recently announced continually rising levels of enquiries across its 80+ strong portfolio, including parties, gala dinners, charity fundraisers and awards.

“This is an increasingly important market for the industry as businesses look to retain their most valuable asset; people,” commented Jo Austin, Sales Director, Lime Venue Portfolio. “Universally, our clients are talking about people; how to get them and retain them. The festive market has grown in sophistication in doing just that. With our One Tree Planted initiative, we’re giving them just one more reason to book these events now, and to do so with a green reward at the end.”

The initiative also supports the brand’s continued integration of sustainability initiatives across its operations, and its own commitment to achieving its net zero goals.