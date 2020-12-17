One Industry One Voice – #WeCreateExperiences B2B campaign successfully launches

One Industry One Voice’s #WeCreateExperiences B2B campaign kicked off on the 7th December with the key messages of education, inspiration and reassurance shared far and wide. In the run up to the launch date, a series of teaser content including supporting videos from a wide range of high profile personalities were sent across the OIOV social media channels. The key aim was to remind decision makers who book business events of the importance of live experiences and the value they bring to their organisations, as well our expertise to deliver them safely. The mission is to encourage them to look ahead to 2021 now – start to plan, brief and commit budgets to events.

The videos released across social media channels and www.wecreateexperiences.co.uk featured data results from the recent OIOV industry and WCE global brands surveys, as well as contributions from many high profile ambassadors including Tim Peake, Jonny Wilkinson, Harvey Goldsmith, Clare Balding, Daley Thompson, David Gower, David Coulthard, Rory Bremner, Angela Hartnett, Tom Kerridge and Directors of Rugby League World Cup 2021, NSPCC, Cancer Research, Macmillan Cancer Support, Rotary International, Spinal Injuries Association.

Video views have already reached over 250,000 as of time of going to press, with over 150,000 on twitter alone, accompanied with a significant amount of broadcast and print coverage across national and regional press, including BBC and ITV News, Sunday Times, Mail on Sunday and numerous business and marketing specific journals.

Rick Stainton, Founder of One Industry One Voice, commented, “The brilliant feedback from across the industry was very humbling – a truly unique mandate of cross industry representation successfully activated, engaging 100s of businesses sharing content on what they look forward to delivering for their clients into 2021, with a strong foundation for a roadmap to kickstart the industry into doing what it does best into 2021 – creating live experiences.”

Advertisement

The next phase is the B2C campaign version focusing on music, festivals, sports, weddings, outdoor and charity participation events – planned for end of January 2021.