One Industry One Voice evolves into The Power of Events to activate its revolutionary mission

Since its formation in July 2020, cross-sector coalition One Industry One Voice (OIOV) set about bringing together the 7 core events industry sectors, defined as business and consumer brand experiences, live music, exhibitions, outdoor events and festivals, weddings & private events, sports and cultural activations, government/third sector events.

OIOV is transforming into The Power of Events – a dynamic, formalised and appropriately financed structure, developed in partnership with the core sectors main associations and 10 of the leading University Event faculties across the Four Nations, to deliver a comprehensive communications hub (website) alongside an industry research app and evaluation platform.

The Plan

The newly formed organisation has been set up as a not for profit company limited by guarantee, to showcase the events industry, its range of sectors, expertise and networks.

It will demonstrate the broad range of skillsets and career opportunities to attract a more diverse and inclusive talent mix, alongside an industry map clarifying the breadth and variety of these live experiences with the wide range of supply chain expertise needed to deliver them.

It will support existing trade associations and organisations by signposting to their information, resources, and campaigns. It will also research and communicate the social and economic impact of events across the UK.

In partnership with its universities collective, it is also in the process of applying for funding from multiple research grant sources, which many of these academic supporters have successfully benefitted from to deliver recent associated projects and data collation programmes.

The Power of Events’ new revolutionary comms hub will essentially be the one place to go for anyone that wants to learn more about the wider industry. Rich in content and kept current, it will work in parallel with an engagement app that all event professionals will be encouraged to download once launched later in the year.

This comms hub will concurrently support better engagement with wider communities and key stakeholders outside the core industry, including educating next generation talent and encouraging inbound investment from a more robust understanding of the value of events.

This multi-platform approach also allows industry-led input of data from the app used for the multiple research focus areas. These can be standalone analysis projects or supporting existing association/industry bodies’ research as a complementary resource.

A digital agency, has been commissioned to develop the brand, logo, website wireframe, UX, initial homepage design etc in partnership with The Power of Events – initial brand and homepage launch is scheduled for June 2022 as the OIOV website and social media accounts also switch over.

Support for Success

Taskforce association members and wider support organisations have pro-actively offered their commitment and financial start-up funding support which is brilliant at this early stage, and underpins significant momentum for all those organisations who are potentially now hearing about the plans for the first time.

The Power of Events had already had offers of individual startup grant contributions and support of £1000+, which is really generous and this investment in the future of our industry is critical to success, but believes that fixing a minimum level of £500 for any organisation that wants to support would be the most equitable approach. Budgets and resources obviously vary and this is aimed at being as uniquely inclusive and diverse as possible – there will be supporter recognition and benefits as the plan activates.

Recognising the value that it will bring to both their work and students, many of the university research partners are also offering financial support from their industry engagement/start up grant funds, so as to align with the industry’s collaborative approach and support the £100k start up budget target.

All welcome to contribute and shape The Power of Events

The Power of Events overview plan to this updated mission can be accessed on the holding page www.thepowerofevents.org so that anyone in the industry can have a clear idea of the approach, objectives and solutions – any questions and input welcome so please email:

hello@thepowerofevents.org

Taskforce members are signed up to a number of Action Groups to support the plan activation and over coming weeks they will look to develop involvement from the wider supporters and industry network, so please email if you are interested in joining one of them. As a reminder, the Taskforce is made up of circa 25 representatives from across the 7 core sectors, including BVEP (business), LIVE and NTIA (music), EIF (outdoor/festivals), EIA (Exhibitions, Suppliers, Venues), as well as the PSA, PLASA, UKCMA, the freelance community, hotel, sport, experiential, weddings and public/third sectors.

The Power of Events Action Groups – meet for 1 hour every 2 weeks on specific operational areas: Governance, Digital/Creative , Comms Platform Content, Funding/Grant applications , Comms/PR and Research & Data. So, it would be great if all event professionals across the 7 core sectors who are passionate about our industry and its future resilience, can join the key associations and industry leaders in supporting this revolutionary project designed to benefit all