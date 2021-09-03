One Birdcage Walk, a jewel in the heart of Westminster

One Birdcage Walk is regarded as one of the finest examples of traditional architecture in Westminster.

The proximity to charming St James’s Park and landmarks such as the Houses of Parliament and Buckingham Palace, as well as the distinctive history of the building, provide an exceptional setting for any occasion, from private parties, drinks receptions and fine dining events to lectures, conferences, meetings, away days and training. The wide selection of trusted caterers adds to the experience by offering the choice you need to delight anyone’s tastebuds.

One Birdcage Walk has 18 versatile venue spaces that can host events for up to 210 people. These are available for hire seven days a week for competitive rates that are exempt of VAT.

Unique spaces to celebrate the festive season

Advertisement

The beautiful Elizabethan-style Library is clad in marble and warm oak with traditional features and stunning views over St James’s Park, setting an exceptional scene for receptions and dinners.

The Council Room features Edwardian-style antique oak panelling, golden chandeliers, fireplaces and an ornate ceiling, making it a popular space for filming locations, drinks receptions and fine dining.

The Marble Hall, built in the style of a Venetian palace, comes with an adjoining gallery and is perfect for standing receptions and exhibitions, as well as a catering space or an elegant registration and reception area for events taking place in the fixed-tiered Lecture Theatre.

The Manufacturing Room is a modern space with restored original features and beautiful views over St James’s Park, ideal for away days and drinks receptions. This room can also be used as a syndicate space when used in conjunction with the Lecture Theatre.

Visit the One Birdcage Walk team at Stand C07 at the London Christmas Party Show for more information or to find out howthey can help you turn your event into an unforgettable experience.

onebirdcagewalk.com

SPONSORED CONTENT