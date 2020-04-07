ON24 Mobilizes its Virtual Event Network to Help Support Fight Against COVID-19

With companies no longer able to connect with audiences in person, digital-first events are now the new normal. In March alone, the move from physical events to digital event strategies resulted in a 330% YoY increase in the number of live webinars and virtual events powered by ON24, the leading technology company helping businesses transform their marketing and customer engagement through data-rich digital experiences, putting it on course to deliver a total of 250,000 virtual event experiences and 6 billion minutes of audience engagement this year.

That’s why today, ON24 is launching a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 Response webinar engagement tool. A new feature within ON24 Webcast Elite, the engagement tool mobilizes ON24’s network of over 2,500 enterprises and their respective webinar audiences of over a half-million professionals per day to join the fight against COVID-19. ON24 will make a donation to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for every ON24 webinar attendee who engages with the ON24 COVID-19 Response tool.

“During these challenging times, we are privileged to be a part of helping our customers stay connected with their audiences and keep business running as usual.” says Sharat Sharan, CEO and Founder, ON24. “With this new feature, our customers can use their virtual events to drive human engagement at digital scale, and turn that engagement into meaningful action to help the fight against COVID-19. Now, more than ever, we need to harness the power of digital experiences to bring the world closer together and unify our support.”

The ON24 COVID-19 Response engagement tool is now available for all ON24 customers and can be easily deployed directly from ON24 Webcast Elite. The engagement tool will enable audiences to seamlessly donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund directly from a live or on-demand ON24 webinar experience. Even more powerful, all audience interaction with the engagement tool across the entire ON24 network is captured, providing an understanding of how virtual event audiences are combining their efforts to fight this pandemic across the globe.