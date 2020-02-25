Olympia London launches round tables programme

Hosted by top experts, series will gather organisers and industry peers to share expertise and shape the future of one of the most iconic venues in the UK.

For over 5 years, Olympia London has delivered a client survey, in partnership with one of the world’s largest research companies, Kantar TNS, seeking to better understand organisers, visitors and exhibitors’ expectations on what a “world class destination” meant to them. Listening to their feedback, the venue then incorporated research findings to guide plans for the biggest investment in its 133-year history, which will add new features to its existing Grade II listed buildings, including leading hotels, restaurants and performance venues, ideal for post-event activities.

Since getting full planning permission for the £1bn transformation, the historic London landmark has focused its attention on defining plans to expand into a world-leading event, culture and entertainment destination. Now, it is bringing the event industry together by introducing “Shape the Future”: a series of round tables designed to reveal an uncompromising look into the customer experience and future of events.

Gathering top experts in sustainability, technology, trends and customer experience, Olympia London is investing in the series where organisers and industry peers will share experiences and expectations, guided by specialist mediators.

Opening the first round of the series, “Shape the Future” will bring award-winning global strategy consultancy Clear M&C Saatchi to disclose key consumer trends for the near future and beyond. Experts Anna King and Stephen Haggarty will mediate the topical session and guide participants through a series of strategic research findings, shared exclusively with organisers.

Anna King

Stephen Haggarty

With 133 years of experience delivering inspirational events, Olympia London is one of the original venues to draft and implement the eGuide, and continues to be a team player in the industry with staff extensively supporting the AEV Working Groups and sharing sustainability expertise via its Grand Plan initiatives.

Seeking to contribute further, the venue plans to release key learnings from each round table session, continuing to share knowledge and insight with the industry. To learn more about “Shape the Future”, please contact Olympia London’s Press Office > press@olympia.london.