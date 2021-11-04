Oh What A Night! The Event Technology Awards glittered in East London again…

Groovy Gecko, Glisser, Zicket & TicketCo were big winners at the Event Technology Awards (ETA) 2021.

Sponsored by One World Rental, hosted by comedian Andrew Ryan and held in Zone 3 at Event Tech Live straight after the show on Wednesday, ETA’s ninth edition was attended by finalists, judges, exhibitors, sponsors and VIPs.

They saw payment platform TicketCo win a brace, scooping Best Pivot from Physical to Virtual (over 10,000) along with Best Sales Technology, and Hopin founder Johnny Boufarhat take the first ETA Rising Star accolade.

Voted by the readers of Event Industry News, the coveted People’s Choice Gold went to Bizzabo with First Sight Media taking Silver and Brella the Bronze.

Adam Parry, co-founder of the Event Technology Awards, comments: “Wednesday was fantastic, start to finish. And so, so good to cap an in-person event with an in-person award ceremony! Congratulations to all the winners – I know for a fact how tight the competition was – big thanks to the judges”.

A special thank you to our sponsors; 52eight3, Allseated Exvo, Clipr, Conferize, evessio, evmux, FFAIR, One World Rental, Snöball and VSef.

The full list of Event Technology Awards 2021 winners is HERE