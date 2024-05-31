Nuweb Group: The Software House Powering The Ticketing Boom

The ticketing and event industry has seen massive growth in recent years, with new platforms making it easier than ever for fans to find and purchase tickets.

While longstanding players like Ticketmaster continue to dominate, new entrants and niche platforms are disrupting the space. Companies like SeatGeek have found great success by focusing on the customer experience and using technology to make ticket buying simple.

As events return to full capacity post-pandemic, competition in the industry is heating up. Companies that provide the technology for ticket sales are finding new opportunities as the demand for innovative solutions grows.

One such firm is Nuweb Group, whose products help new entrants in the space quickly add features like white label ticketing, access control, and payments to their offering without having to build everything from scratch.

Making waves in the event industry

The Manchester-based business has established itself as an instrumental, albeit behind-the-scenes, player in the global events and ticketing industry.

The company develops white-label solutions that enable ticketing platforms to manage high-volume ticket sales and seamlessly run live events.

Its ease of use and cost efficiency is making it a huge hit, especially with the growing number of ticketing providers looking for ways to quickly add new features to their services.

Startups in the past tried to build everything from the ground up, now a lot of them just focus on their core services, while borrowing underlying technologies for other functionalities.

Even ticketing behemoths — for all their millions in cash and thousands of developers — seem to have recognised that churning out new features that keep satisfying ever growing customer demand is a massive task.

Instead, these ticketing platforms are turning to Nuweb Group, a UK startup that has amassed a network of global partners under the guide of one goal: To be the ticketing engine of the world.

Nuweb Group’s competitive edge lies in its ability to offer a high degree of customization and flexibility. By providing platform configurations, feature-rich APIs, SDKs, and embeddable components they allow partners to tailor the software to their specific demographics and needs.

Nuweb seems to acknowledge that their understanding of local markets cannot match that of local organisers and resellers. Instead, they’ve carved out a niche in building a global product that serves local needs.

Nuweb empowers local resellers and event organisers with customisations and flexibility to manage the unique quirks, and demands of their own market.

Whether it’s adjusting to local payment methods, integrating with regional marketing strategies, or adhering to specific regulatory requirements, Nuweb’s tools are designed to be adaptable.

In a world where global standardisation often clashes with local preferences, Nuweb stands out by embracing the strengths of both.

Nuweb’s model exemplifies the synergy between robust global infrastructure and agile local adaptability.

A White Label Model Cuts Costs and Time

“A white label model cuts down the development work and costs associated with it while making the time to market way shorter than in the past — allowing an overall “leaner” approach to starting a business.” says Jose San Miguel, Nuweb Group Managing Director.

“Instead of being good at many things, companies can just focus on the last mile of value they provide, the one thing they can excel at better than anyone else. These services can focus on doing only one thing and utilise other services for everything else”

Founded in 2011, Nuweb has racked up an impressive user base and list of global partners.

Yet the software house has remained relatively under the radar, as its products are primarily used behind the scenes by well-known ticketing brands.

Nuweb’s Jose continued, “I believe that the best technology is the kind that you don’t even notice – it just works. It’s a core principle of our operation as a white label provider, we need to ensure our solutions are so seamless that end users remain blissfully unaware of our existence.

He continued “Our success in collaborating with renowned ticketing providers is driven by our agility and ability to rapidly turn ideas into reality. Free from bureaucracy, we’re able to iterate and improve our products at a pace that most larger companies cannot match.”

