NTIA wins international award for #SaveNightlife Campaign

NTIA has been presented the award for ‘Best Movement in Defense of Nightlife During the Pandemic’ at the 6th Golden Moon Awards hosted by the International Nightlife Association.

Says Michael Kill, CEO NTIA

“Thankyou to the International Nightlife Association for this amazing Golden Moon Award, which I accept on behalf of the NTIA and the #savenightlife movement.”

“It’s an amazing feeling receiving such recognition internationally on behalf of the team, our partners and our greater NTIA family. We are both humbled, yet resolute in our continued fight for an industry that we are all so very proud of, and has given so much to so many people.”

“With so many individuals suffering through health, financial hardship and social well being there has never been so crucial a time to come together as a community, and it is now more important than ever that we look towards collaborating internationally to revitalise and regenerate the night time economy.”

“I would like to thank all those who have played an instrumental part in our movement, you are amazing people; we could not have done it without you, and I am proud to be a part of such a team. Thank you so much for this award.”