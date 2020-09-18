Now Playing: Broadsword Event House create showcase for their virtual and hybrid events

Now Playing

Event production agency Broadsword Event House have created a showcase for their virtual and hybrid events that is designed to challenge the traditional event format.

Collaboration was at the heart of this project, working with the Saatchi gallery as venue and multiple event suppliers, Broadsword produced and directed a short film on the new post Covid challenges organisers and suppliers are facing.

‘Now Playing’ was created and designed to show the possibilities of a broadcast style format, with interviews and presentations filmed alongside a professional host from multiple locations within the gallery and some interviewees joining via video link.

Advertisement

Those participating included Anthony Coleridge, Head of Events at Saatchi, who hosted the event and Suzanne Costello, Head of Events at the Advertising Association who spoke about the challenges of taking live events online. Strikingly, the tone is overwhelmingly positive – with most of the focus on the opportunities for innovation using event technology.

Anna Green, MD of Broadsword said, “I’m so proud to be a part of the UK events industry. The way the community has responded to Covid-19, everyone collaborating and supporting each other has been what’s kept us all going. The switch to virtual has been pretty radical, it’s had to be, but we are definitely working on a model that will enable the events of the future, for the audiences of the future, which is exciting.”

‘Now Playing’ is available to access by following the link below to a dedicated microsite with a resources page to help organisers in planning their next virtual or hybrid event.

https://nowplaying.virtualevent.page

Sponsored Content