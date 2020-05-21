Novum AV offers post-lockdown services to churches

Staffordshire-based Novum AV, an official Event Tech Live partner, has been putting churches’ Sunday services on the internet during lockdown and MD Tim Jacques advocates a hybrid solution going forward.

With church buildings closed to the public since March 23, free Novum AV solutions mean dozens have been able to get their services online and improve stream quality. Check out the success story here

To help churches maintain their bigger numbers across the generations, a recent story in the Guardian suggests a third of people aged from 18 to 34 have watched or listened to a religious service this spring, Novum AV will continue its free streaming consultancy and support.

Beyond that, with lockdown beginning to lift and congregations keen to get back to church, Novum can offer a number of services, from inexpensive health checks on AV systems to full overhauls – the company will waive its assessment fee for churches signing up to 2020 maintenance plans.

“Most who put out their services online attract much larger audiences and they might like to keep those numbers,” Jacques, said.

“Live-streaming, even when things return to normal, means those who are unable to attend physically can sit in. Using screens also avoids the need to hand out bibles and liturgy.

“To that end, while churches are closed, our team can test and, if necessary, upgrade AV systems and set up equipment as required.”

Novum technical staff are fully COVID-safe, compliant with government advice relating to PPE, safe working practices and social distancing.

For more information email info@novumav.com or call 01827 768 189

To view Covid-Safe Support for Churches go to www.novumav.com