Notified’s 2022 Benchmark Report reveals newest trends for delivering impactful webinars and virtual events

Live attendance is up for both webinars and virtual events, with an increase in attendee engagement pre- and post-event via resource downloads, live chat, and on-demand replay

Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today that its Notified business segment has released its 2022 Benchmark Report for Webinars and Virtual Events. This year’s report analyzes customer data from Notified’s leading webinar and virtual event technology. Utilizing a subset of customer webinars and virtual events taking place between June 2021 and June 2022, the report provides data-driven insights and best practices alongside real-world examples, and ideas from industry experts. The annual report is intended to help event planners and marketers design impactful experiences optimized to meet and exceed attendee expectations.

“With the widespread adoption of event technology over the past several years, some norms and best practices around conducting webinars and virtual events have been persistent and some new trends have started to emerge,” said Dan Lotzof, Chief Revenue Officer, Notified. “As we analyzed this year’s data, the two core themes that stood out are agility and optimization – as marketers and event planners continue to evaluate their strategies and budgets for 2022 and beyond, they’re seeking ways to keep audiences highly engaged through meaningful experiences and formats.”

Highlights from Notified’s 2022 Benchmark Report for Webinars and Virtual Events include:

Webinars:

Wednesday and Thursday are the most popular days to host a webinar

77% of webinars include video compared to just 61% in 2019

Live attendance for webinars is up approximately 66% in the last two years

Virtual Events:

78% of events are less than 3 days long

Tuesday and Wednesday are the most popular days to run a virtual event

20 is the average number of speakers per event compared to just 6 in 2019

The addition of gamification to virtual events increases attendee engagement. Approximately 112 million minutes were spent playing in-event games during the study period.

Topics covered in depth in the report include:

Registration and attendance data

Content and engagement data

Most popular days to host a webinar or virtual event

Emerging viewing trends, including video usage

Best practices and practical tips for event planning and executions, based on these emerging trends

To learn more about Notified’s 2022 Benchmark Report for Webinars and Virtual Events and view an on-demand webinar reviewing the results and best practices with leading industry experts, click here.