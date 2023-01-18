Northstar Travel Group names Nick Powell Managing Director, EMEA

Northstar Travel Group (“Northstar”), the largest information services, data, events, and marketing solutions company focused exclusively on the travel industry, has named Nick Powell Managing Director, EMEA effective today.

Powell replaces David Chapple, Managing Director of the group since its acquisition in 2019, who is moving on to pursue other endeavours.

“Nick Powell has an extensive media background, having launched and grown exhibitions, conferences, award programmes, digital and print publications, as well as other relevant digital media services throughout his career,” said Northstar’s Chief Commercial Officer/President, Bob Sullivan. “Moreover, he’s an exceptionally strong leader and communicator. We are alllooking forward to working with Nick as we continue to build our business and portfolio in the strategically important UK and European markets.”

Powell’s career has been focused on driving commercial growth. He was a key member of the Easyfairs UK management team and was instrumental in growing their UK business from a handful of events to one of the top 20 revenue generating event producers globally, including spearheading the launch of new events in the Asian and Middle Eastern markets. Following his time at Easyfairs, Powell moved to the Middle East to lead the Daily Mail Group’s events business in Egypt, Qatar & Saudi Arabia, working closely with the national governments to launch events to accompany their nations’ strategic visions across multiple sectors.

Most recently, after relocating back to the UK, Powell launched a brand-new division comprised of several HR events for CloserStill Media. Within a year, these launch events became market leaders in the UK and France and are well-positioned for further global expansion.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining the team at Northstar. At a truly exciting time for the company, I’m looking forward to developing this dynamic business and its world class events and multimedia brands across the EMEA region,” said Powell. “Working alongside an incredibly talented team, I relish the opportunity to help shape the next stage of growth.”

For Northstar, the UK and European portfolio is an essential market for growth. “We are excited to have Nick join us as Managing Director and we are confident that his strong leadership, passion for culture development, people management skills and extensive media background will be an excellent fit for our Northstar UK business,” said Jason Young, CEO, Northstar Travel Group. “As we think about our long-term strategy for growth, the UK and EMEA regions are critical markets for our brands to serve our customers. We are thrilled to have Nick join the Northstar team to lead our efforts there.”