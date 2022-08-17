Nominations open for the coveted 2022 ESSA Awards

Nominations have opened for the 2022 ESSA Awards as the Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) prepares to celebrate the sector’s finest talent.

Since 2017, the ESSA Awards have honoured inspirational individuals and teams who have demonstrated exceptional work during the previous 12 months. These members have strived to make their organisation a success, going above and beyond to demonstrate a strong commitment to the sector and advocacy within the wider community.

This year, nominations are open for eight categories. New for 2022 is a Sustainability category which acknowledges the rising importance of the topic and recognises ESSA members who have already made this an integral part of the way they do business in order to future-proof the industry. Two categories returning this year are ESSA Unsung Hero and Innovation of the Year (Tech/Non-Tech).

All nominations will be assessed by an expert panel of judges. The categories are:

ESSA Young Person Award

ESSA Member Company Award

ESSA Unsung Hero

Best Organiser

Best Venue

Innovation of the Year (Tech/Non-Tech)

Sustainability **NEW for 2022**

ESSA Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award

ESSA director Andrew Harrison said: “We are delighted to announce that the 2022 ESSA Awards are open for nominations with an extended list of eight categories this year to celebrate the hard work and brilliance of our most deserving members. Every year, we are blown away by the excellence of our inspirational and talented members and we are excited to see what this year will bring in terms of new and innovative ways of working. It’s a joy to see standards continually challenged and raised year on year.”

Every ESSA member is eligible to submit an entry, which is free to enter. Individuals must be nominated by a colleague or associate. Full details and application forms can be found here. Completed forms and portfolios of evidence must be submitted by 5pm on 14 October.

The awards will be presented after the ESSA Conference at ESSA’s annual Dinner and Awards hosted at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club in Birmingham on Thursday 8 December 2022 in conjunction with headline sponsor beMatrix.

Tickets will be on sale from September and full ESSA members will receive two complimentary tickets for the ESSA Conference, Dinner and Awards. Additional tickets start from £90 plus VAT for members with discounts available for Associate and Individual members, conference delegates and group bookings.