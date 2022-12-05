Nominations are now OPEN for The EMMAs

EMMA, the UKs leading event management and fundraising platform launches The EMMAs.

A free to enter (regardless of being an EMMA partner or not) and free to attend awards ceremony on 9th March 2023 at a secret central London location in celebration of the Special Events Industry.

There are 6 categories and entries close on the 17th February with participants being able to nominate events produced between 1st March 2021 – 16th February 2023.

Any special event counts – Cultivation, Immersive, Artistic, Sports Days, and Galas and the categories are:

Special Event Of The Year

Exceptional use of Talent

Most Impactful 3rd Party Partnership Event

Event Harnessed by the Power of Innovation and or Technology

Outstanding Supplier Partnership

Event Manager of the Year

The entire event is not for profit and every penny of sponsorship will go directly back into the event.

In line with EMMAs core value of transparency, the PnL will be updated as it develops – so if you are a supplier to the industry then please contact Adam.

The free tickets to attend will be launched in early 2023 and to nominate please visit: https://the-emmas.com/

Good luck and we look forward to having a fun & inclusive night.