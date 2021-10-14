NOEA to host Theresa Villiers at Showman’s Show

Theresa Villiers, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Events will attend this years’ Showman’s Show as a guest of the National Outdoor Events Association. The MP and advocate for the events industry will attend the show to get to know more of the industry’s supply chain and see the very best of what outdoor events have to offer.

The visit will include a tour of the show, with a chance to meet some of the exhibitors at the show, as well as a briefing on the current state of the outdoor events industry. NOEA will also be interviewing Theresa as part of its forthcoming Convention, 24th November, and its own #BuildBackBetter campaign.

“We’re delighted to welcome Theresa to The Showman’s Show this year and give her the chance to meet some of the businesses that make our industry the globally leading standard it has become,” comments Susan Tanner, CEO, National Outdoor Events Association. “So much of the event industry’s supply chain has been decimated over the last 18 months. It’s important that they can share their stories with the Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Events, so the group can look to influence changes that support them now and in the future.”

Jeremy Lance, Showman’s Show Event Director added: “We’re always happy to have government representation at The Showman’s Show as it’s the perfect platform to view the industry at its best. Theresa will be able to see the products and services delivered by our exhibitors and have the opportunity to speak directly with event suppliers and organisers which will give her invaluable insight into the challenges currently facing our industry as we emerge from the pandemic.”

The Showman’s Show will take place once again 20th – 21st October 2021, at Newbury Showground.