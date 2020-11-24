NOEA Statement: Re Outdoor Events in England

“We welcome the government’s recent announcement that opens the door for live and outdoor events to take place for up to 4,000 people. While this is still only a fraction of our marketplace, it will inject confidence into the industry and allow events to begin the process of planning, be it small new year celebrations to larger festivals in the New Year. We hope that, as the industry once again shows its value to society, and its ability to keep people safe, it will pave the way for larger events and a full return in 2021.

It has been a wretched year for outdoor events; the events themselves, their crucial supply chain, and the millions of people who attend every year. We have lost untold amounts of talent from the industry, however we now have a reason for genuine optimism, and a focal point for the creative talent that has, until now, been a victim of this shut down.”

Tom Clements, President, National Outdoor Events Association