NOEA sheds light on the outdoor events industry to APPG Chair

The National Outdoor Events Association put forward an update on the current status of the outdoor events industry to Theresa Villiers, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Events, at the Showman’s Show last month.

The briefing included an interview, meeting, and tour of the show, with a chance for Theresa to meet NOEA members that best represent the outdoor events community, its issues, its opportunities and its threats over the next 18 months and beyond. Top of mind for NOEA was the establishment of further support packages from government, and how the industry could work in partnership with the APPG to gain more business support.

Commenting on the briefing, Susan Tanner, CEO, NOEA said, “We were delighted to host Mrs Villiers at the Showman’s Show this year, her diary is incredibly stretched and for her to take time out to come to Newbury underlined her own commitment to the outdoor events sector.”

“We wanted to ensure her time was productive and that she was able to take away a real-time idea of the issues our businesses face now, and over the next 18 months. This included briefings on people, resources, and the wider subject of event specific support packages for the industry,” continued Susan. “We have to be realistic in terms of what can be achieved through these discussions, but it’s important for us to nurture powerful allies wherever we can. We’re delighted to have one such ally in Theresa.”

As part of the visit, NOEA also interviewing Theresa for its forthcoming Convention, 24th November, and its own #BuildBackBetter campaign.