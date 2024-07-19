NOEA responds to Martyn’s Law announcements

The National Outdoor Events Association has added its response to the inclusion of Martyn’s Law in the Kings Speech. The association, which has been campaigning for the industry as it builds back better, bold, will put its weight behind any legislation that increases safety and protection for spectators, and the professionalisation of the industry. However, it is also challenging the quality of the bill as it stands.

In a statement, the association commented that, “progress on “Martyn’s Law” was derailed by the calling of a July election, but that both the Labour and Conservative parties included it in their manifestos.” The inclusion of the law in the Kings Speech was only passing in reference, mentioning that “there will also be legislation to introduce measures to improve the safety and security of public venues to keep the British public safe from terrorism”.

NOEA commented that, “There are however a number of unanswered questions. Given that some 40 other measures were included in the speech, it remains to be seen when parliamentary time might be devoted to a new Bill. Further, the draft Bill that was published many months ago was heavily criticised by the Parliamentary Committee that scrutinised it (and rightly so). No amended version has so far been put out for consultation and we have no real indication as to any timetable.”

“NOEA will always support measures that increase the safety of the public at venues and events, provided that these are both proportionate, reasonable and achievable.

Through our contacts with the relevant Ministers and the Home Office we will continue to work to achieve an outcome that best serves both public and the Outdoor Event Industry.”