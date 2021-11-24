NOEA launches DE&I educational programme

The National Outdoor Events Association has unveiled a series of workshops and educational sessions, focusing on the crucial subject of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion. The educational course has been developed in partnership with Wasserman and represents over £15,000 worth of CPD learning, but will be available for free to NOEA members in 2022.

The course itself will be split into four modules; Unconscious Biases (January), Microaggressions (March); Privilege (April), and Allyship and Empathy (June), and has been curated by Stephanie Corker, Account Director at Wasserman as well as the business’ Diversity, Equality & Inclusion lead. Stephanie has been a regular feature in NOEA’s educational activity, but these sessions will be the first with CPD value.

The associations new DE&I programme is just one of a series of courses that will be made available to NOEA members in 2022 and forms part of the association’s commitment to support the industry to #BuildBackBetter. The sessions themselves will be delivered both On Demand as well as Live and come with supporting resources and further reading.

Cris Cicirello, NOEA Council Member, DE&I Lead, and Director at Waserman

Speaking on the courses, Cris Cicirello, NOEA Council Member, DE&I Lead, and Director at Waserman, commented: “As an association we’ve tried to handle DE&I issues with the sensitivity and intelligence they deserve, and we’re delighted to be tapping into the quality education that Stephanie provides. It means we can now offer highly valuable and credible education to NOEA members for free.”

“These sessions will be a valuable resource for any NOEA members who want to take a more proactive approach to DE&I,” continues Cris. “They have been created to help businesses formulate structures and frameworks within their business which will last for many years, and ensure they have a more representative and equitable work place, but that they are also able to tap into talent from across society. This can only be a good thing for business.”

The NOA Diversity, Inclusion & Equality educational course will go live at its Annual Convention, taking place later this week. To find out more about the sessions, visit: https://www.noea.org.uk/dei-training/.