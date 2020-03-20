NOEA ‘Fighting’ for Event Suppliers

The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) has petitioned government on behalf of suppliers to the events industry, asking for both more clarification, and support, for companies that support major events.

Through a letter to government, and through its partnerships with the Event Industry Forum (EIF) and Business Visits & Events Partnership (BVEP), NOEA has asked for urgent clarification around the Business Rate Relief Guidance, which came out yesterday (19.3.20). Within the guidance, and despite assurances that event hire companies would be included, they have been missed out. Equally, the outdoor events sector and its supply chain have also been omitted from the Guidance, despite this being agreed by the Chancellor in the House of Commons.

This latest call for action follows on from a number of initiatives by the association on behalf of its members and the wider outdoor events industry. Over the last 14 days, NOEA has been an active participant in:

Articulating the potential damage; a pandemic could have such a negative impact on the events industry, that it would lead to a further £50bn economic loss to the UK, and affect some 500,000 businesses (according to the BVEP)

Working with government to enact measures that can support the events industry and the community of freelancers and small businesses within it

Underlining the massive positive social and economic impact of the events industry on UK plc, and its importance in stimulating local business and adding community value

“This is a dark time for the events industry, and we have been talking to government for over a month now on the measures that it can implement to better protect our industry, and the many businesses that rely on its existence,” commented Tom Clements, President, National Outdoor Events Association. “We’ve never been as close to government as we are at the moment and are part of a united voice that is challenging ministers and departments to do more, quickly, and decisively for our industry.”

