NOEA expands council with six new appointments

The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) has confirmed that six of the industry’s leading profiles will join the association’s leadership team. The new members, who were ratified at today’s NOEA AGM and virtual convention, cross local authorities, sporting, festival, supply, and production event experience, and are based throughout the UK.

The new appointments are; Ian Baird, Whiskey Bravo Productions; Cris Cicirello, Wasserman; Andrew McQuillan, Crowded Space Drones; Sara Pacey, North Somerset Council; Mark Sandamas, Pennine Events; and Alysha Sargent, Barnstorm Global. In addition to the new councillors, Craig Mathie, Bournemouth 7s, has taken on the Vice President role alongside Ian Taylor from Wentworth Woodhouse, and Philip Day, Lacey’s Solicitors will re-join offering legal counsel to the members.

The new council members will join the existing NOEA Council which is now comprised of 12 industry professionals and led by President, Tom Clements, and Chief Executive Officer. Susan Tanner.

“I am absolutely delighted that in these very strange and uncertain times that so many members sought election to council this year commented Tom Clements. “Now that they have officially been appointed, I am thrilled that with their additions the NOEA Council is now so diverse and occupied by key members of our industry who will assist me, and our Chief Executive lead the National Outdoor Events Association lead the association forward into a very new era for the events industry again substantiating NOEA’s lead as the most progressive event industry association in the UK

The NOEA AGM & Convention is taking place this week in virtual format with ‘Chatrooms’ taking place on the Monday, Wednesday and Friday.