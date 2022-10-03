NOEA conducts talent survey for outdoor events industry

The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) has released a survey that will collate data on the industry’s resource and talent issues as it continues to emerge from the global pandemic. The survey will seek to understand the damage done to the industry but also the challenges to businesses looking to grow in 2022 and beyond.

The results of the survey will be sent on to government as part of the association’s continued dialogue with many departments including DCMS, BEIS and the Treasury. NOEA has long been an advocate for both protecting talent in outdoor events and encouraging new people into the industry. The survey will provide empirical evidence that will support its work in gaining more governmental help for event businesses.

“Governments require strong and robust evidence before they can provide support to businesses and industries,” comments Susan Tanner, CERO NOEA. “This survey will provide vital resources so we can underline both the damage done to our industry, but also the challenges we face in attracting new people to it. We require support on both fronts.”

The NOEA Talent survey has been shared across the NOEA membership and is available on www.noea.org.uk for industry professionals looking to contribute. Event professionals are also welcome to access it here.