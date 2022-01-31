NOEA CEO elected to key industry influence board

The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) is delighted to announce that the organisation’s CEO, Susan Tanner has been voted onto the Business Visits & Events Partnership’s (BVEP) board as Vice Chair.

The BVEP is the umbrella body for the whole of the events industry, with a membership of trade associations encompassing indoor events, such as conferences and exhibitions, as well as those representing the outdoor events sector, including NOEA.

Over the last year, the organisation has become one of the most coherent, respected, and influential organisations advocating for events in front of government. It has provided a singular but representative voice for the industry and advanced its interests. NOEAs status and contribution to this success is underlined though Susan’s promotion to senior Chair level.

“One of the small positives of the last 24 months has been the growth in influence that this industry has with government and the partnership between NOEA and the BVEP is a massive part of it,” comments Tom Clements, President, NOEA. “We’re delighted that this has been recognised within the BVEP, and once again we have a passionate and knowledgeable representative of the outdoor events industry on their board. They will be all the stronger for Susan’s input there.”

NOEA would also like to express its congratulations to Chris Skeith, OBE, who takes on the stewardship of the organisation. Chris is also currently Director of EIA – representing AEO/AEV/ESSA – and has also been influential in representing the industry through some of its toughest recent times.

“Chris has worked tirelessly for the interests of everyone in the industry over the last 24 months and it means a lot to me personally and professionally to be supporting him as the new Chair of the BVEP,” commented Susan Tanner, CEO NOEA. “Equally, we’re facing a massive year of both opportunities and threats within our own sector, and I’m keen that we continue to support the BVEP in representing our interests in front of government and beyond.”

NOEA has been a member of the BVEP for over a decade, providing a voice for the outdoor events sector, and passing on information, evidence, and opinion that has helped the BVEP represent its interests. Nick Morgan, NOEA Council member, remains a Vice Chair of the organisations and has already been influential in setting up working groups that specifically tackle the outdoor part of the events industry.