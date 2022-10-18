NOEA brings event apprenticeships to The Showman’s Show

The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) is partnering with the industry’s Event Apprenticeships Advisory Board (EAAB) to offer attendees the chance to understand how they can support events businesses. NOEA is keen to raise awareness of the apprenticeships available to the outdoor events. In a specialist session at The Showman’s Show, EAAB members will be on hand to discuss the work they are doing and answer questions on what is available.

Events Apprenticeships is an initiative run out of the Business Visits & Events Partnership (BVEP), which NOEA sits on, and is working to support the events industry by championing existing, and developing new schemes that can directly benefit the industry. Event businesses already have access to some apprenticeships; however, the Advisory Board is looking to create more and will use the time at The Showman’s Show to engage businesses on the kind of skills they feel they need to develop.

“There are a lot of industry people working hard within the EAAB to develop programmes that allow event businesses to gain access to new talent and help shape the schemes with the required skills for the future,” comments Susan Tanner, CEO, NOEA. “This is a big part of our own #BuildBackBetter initiative, and we’re encouraging business leaders to come and hear what they have to say and contribute to their work going forward.”

Richard Waddington Chair of EMA and BVEP Member spearheading this initiative, commented: “Apprenticeships are a vital part of our sector. They allow people from all backgrounds the opportunity to join a business and start a career whilst earning both a qualification and on the job experience. Whether you want to be an event manager, lighting engineer, rigger, scene builder, designer … the list goes on. The events sector is up there with the likes of the NHS or Armed Forces as to its size and opens an enormous scope of opportunities – our aim is to bring this all together under one umbrella and shout about it to the future talent.”

Representatives from EAAB will be available from 1-3pm on day two of the Showman’s Show (20th October) on the Qdos Event Hire stand, 99, Avenue A.