NOEA Awards celebrate the best of 2022

The Birmingham 2022 Festival Sites and The Sky Safari by Exclusive Ballooning took away Event of the Year Award – Public Sector, and Event of the Year Award – Private Sector, respectively at this year’s NOEA Awards. The accolades came as the organisation returned to live and celebrated the very best of the outdoor events world.

As part of the evening, which saw over 150 event professionals convene for the last of the event industry’s 2022 conference and events programme, Chris Howes from Festival Medical was given the Lifetime Achievement Award, and NOEA’s CEO Susan Tanner was recognised by President Tom Clements through the President’s Award, following her massive influence representing the sector over the pandemic and beyond. In the meantime, Cube Modular picked up the Judges Award which recognised the importance of innovation in the industry going forward.

Also, within the people focused awards, Evan Morgan from Festivall Services was recognised as the Best Unsung Hero Award, while Rick Bate was given the Best Up and Coming Event Organiser: One to Watch award. Within the business categories, Lacey’s Solicitors LLP were recognised for Best Support to the Event Industry Award following the considerable amount of free advice the company gave to the industry throughout the year. In the meantime, Wasserman was recognised for Best Diversity Equity & Inclusion Initiative, and Green Space Dark Skies for The Sustainability Award.

“The quality of entries this year was incredible and showed that, despite how tough a year this has been for everyone, this is an industry that produce the amazing, time and time again,” commented Alistair Turner, Chair of the Judges and Managing Director, EIGHT PR & Marketing. “Judging this year was so rewarding, and seeing everyone back face to face again, was another sign that this industry remains the very best in the world.”

“We were committed to return to live this year, as much as a tribute to all of our members, who have held superb events throughout the year, under the most difficult of circumstances,” commented Tom Clements, President, National Outdoor Events Association. “Basing the awards at The Pump Rooms and Roman Baths mean we get to celebrate outdoors as well as indoors during the event. It was a wonderful occasion that says so much about the quality of the people and businesses in this industry. NOEA CEO, Susan Tanner, added “We are extremely grateful to all of our sponsors; Formula E, See Tickets, ADIPS, NCASS, People’s Postcode Lottery, Wasserman, 2CL Communications, Laceys Solicitors LLP, Eventit and our media partner Access All Areas, who all support to association.”