NOEA announces new partnerships for 2023

The National Outdoor Event Association has agreed a series of partnerships for 2023 that will help support its #BuildBackBetter commitments to the outdoor events industry and widen its scope even further.

The support comes from across the world of events and includes global Sports, Music and Entertainment agency, Wasserman, event operations and support company Festivall Services, industry safety body ADIPS, People’s Postcode Lottery, and event legal experts Laceys Solicitors. Festivall Services represent a new supporter for the association following the success of its Convention & Awards last year, with the other brands continuing their support from 2022 and before.

As part of these partnerships, Laceys will continue to offer NOEA members complementary legal advice for initial enquiries, while Wasserman, following on from its award-winning DE&I educational support last year, will bring further expertise through their CSR consultants, Alphacello, to provide counsel on sustainability initiatives, taking learning from its activations around the world. In the meantime, Festivall Services are looking to promote the unsung heroes of the event industry, while People’s Postcode Lottery will continue to support NOEA as an awards sponsor. ADIPS will work with NOEA at the highest tables of business and government to enhance safety standards across the events industry.

“These are partnerships in every meaning of the word. Each of these brands are invested in our vision, and they contribute with their time, their intelligence and their massive, often global, resources,” comments Susan Tanner, CEO, NOEA. “The response to our work last year has been incredibly positive and it’s rare to have so many brands on board so early in the season. It allows us to extend our ambitions and really grow the influence outdoor events has, be it in front of business or government.”

“NOEA continues to be focused on building back a stronger, more robust, and more protected industry,” continues Susan. “With the support of these brands, we have a better chance than ever before to take on the continued challenges that are thrown at our industry and our members.”

NOEA is also recording record numbers of members joining the association to support its ambitions for the events industry and contribute to a collective voice for outdoor events. To join NOEA visit: www.noea.org.uk/join-us/#join.