NOEA announces line-up for 2022 Convention

The National Outdoor Event Association (NOEA) have announced details of its Annual Convention 22, returning to a live format for the first time in three years in the Guildhall, Bath. The convention will take place on the same day as NOEA’s Annual Awards, later in the evening at The Pump Rooms and Roman Baths, Bath, in a day that will celebrate the resilience, quality and future of the outdoor events industry.

The convention will continue NOEA’s theme for the last three years, #BuildBackBetter, with special sessions on dealing with corporate brands, working with apprenticeships, supporting smaller festivals, and with a special session where a specialist panel of speakers will recreate a modern-day safety advisory group meeting, called ’SAG Live!’.

The keynote speaker for this year’s convention will be David Akosim, (pictured top,) who will be sharing his knowledge of working with brands on major sporting events including the NFL and Champions League Final. David works for Fuse, a global sports and entertainment agency whose clients include Pepsi, Vodaphone, Just Eat, Nissan and many, many more. He brings with him experience in brand and brand activation at major events, through the prism of marketing and will share his thoughts on how brands see events in 2023 and beyond.

Leading the convention will be Master of Ceremonies Carol Ann Whitehead FRSA, CMgr, CCMI. Carol Ann is the award-winning Managing Director of The Zebra Partnership – a Publishing, Events and Campaigns agency. She is also Executive Director of Your Manchester Media which was nominated for the ITV National Diversity Awards, it delivers an LGBTQ+ originated flagship magazine show streamed via Sky Glass with a million viewers. She is also a guest lecturer at the University of Manchester and on the Northern Power Women Power List, as well as a Pankhurst Trust Ambassador. Finally, Carol Ann was awarded the 2022 ‘Inspiring Women Worldwide’ accolade from the Women’s International Network in Geneva.

“The NOEA Convention is put together through feedback from our members, and overwhelmingly they are interested in how brands and businesses, that help finance major events, are looking at the industry in the future,” commented Susan Tanner, CEO, NOEA. “We have a number of sessions that will give them this insight whilst addressing some of the key trends that will affect events in 2023. It’s a brilliant line up and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone live and in person again.”