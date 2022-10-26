NOEA announces awards shortlist ahead of 2022 event

The shortlist for the 19th National Outdoor Events Association Awards 2022 has been announced following the event’s largest ever entry levels.

The shortlist includes some of the most recognizable individuals and brands in the events industry as well as new and emerging talent from across sporting and music festivals to country show, local authority and cultural events.

The Annual Convention and Awards Dinner will be held in the Roman Baths and Pump Rooms, Bath, 23rd November and will see the very best in the industry gain recognition across 17 categories including Best Small Event, Best Event Team, The Sustainability Award and Best Practice Award.

Susan Tanner, NOEA’s Chief Executive, said: “This year again saw a massive increase in entries, so we created more categories to recognise the diversity of entries and the different events they presented. This is such a reassuring sign for our industry, that it is creating events of this quality shows confidence as well as excellence.”

Alistair Turner, Chair of the Judging Panel and Managing Director, EIGHT PR & Marketing, added: “The entries have always grown stronger and stronger, but it really took a jump this year and it was a real challenge to create the shortlist. Within it though we have some incredible events reflecting the expertise, creativity and inspiration that is on show across the industry. It was a pleasure to read them all.”