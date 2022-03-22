No.11 Cavendish Square: A Gold venue (AIM credited) just minutes from Oxford Circus

No.11 Cavendish Square occupies an elegant Grade II-listed Georgian townhouse, built during the reign of George III, with four floors of event space. Surrounded by the hubbub of theatres, shops, and restaurants, the AIM credited Gold venue is centrally located within the heart of the West End, just a few minutes walking distance to Oxford Circus. The event space is ideal for full-scale conferences, meetings, events and workshops and is located in a beautiful setting with a diverse range of rooms bathed in natural light from the large windows.

The townhouse has been upgraded over the years to cater for larger events and hosts advanced audio-visual facilities. Overlooking the square’s stunning outdoor spaces are 20 flexible event spaces which include lecture theatres, breakout rooms and board rooms. Each elegantly designed room has distinct modern features and uses depending on the needs of the client.

The hi-tech Burdett and Maynard Theatres are the perfect space for formal conferences and presentations with state-of-the-art AV and PA systems. The theatres have magnetic walls fully equipped for conferences and seminars, all our theatres are equipped with newly integrated hybrid technology making life easier and less stressful for the event organiser with no hidden costs. While the ground-floor Green House offers a verdant spot with a central champagne bar to use alongside dinners and receptions. The venue’s standout space, though, is the light, airy and modern Orangery, which is flanked by the tranquil courtyard garden and is a great space no matter the season – the flexible indoor/outdoor area can be used in conjunction with other rooms to. The courtyard has beautiful bespoke seating surround by an elegant “living wall” and is the perfect setting to try our summer party package that includes games, unlimited drinks and a mouth-watering menu cooked on our new Hibachi BBQ.

The contemporary building has brilliant multi-media features with projectors, large screens, and sound systems with a full suite of AV technology, additionally each of the small rooms are being equipped with hybrid technology, and with stage 1 and 2 complete and stage 3 due for completion by summer we are leading the way in meeting the needs of our clients and hybrid working – rooms are also soundproofed.

In-house catering is available for hire from Searcy’s who are renowned for delivering high quality ingredients and great value – various menus from working lunches to canapes are offered.

Click here for a virtual tour: https://www.11cavendishsq.com/3d-tour/

