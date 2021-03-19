Nineteen Group to launch Retail Technology Show

In line with ambitious growth plans Nineteen Group has announced the launch of Retail Technology Show. Taking place at Olympia, London on the 26-27 April 2002, Retail Technology Show will bring together the world’s most innovative solution providers and retailers from across Europe.

Retail Technology Show will be headed up by Matt Bradley, (pictured,) who launched RBTE in 2011 which he later rebranded to Retail Expo. Also joining this exciting launch is Nick Field, former co-founder of RBTE, who will be taking a seat on the show’s Advisory Board to help shape its success.

The aim of Retail Technology Show is to help businesses thrive in the highly disruptive retail sector. As retailers face unprecedented challenges to meet consumer demand technology is the driving force behind the changes needed to meet that demand. Nineteen Group are delighted to welcome Matt, and his experienced team to the family.

Retail Technology Show will bring together a range of the most innovative suppliers in the industry alongside an extensive free to attend conference agenda covering the issues facing retailers not only today but in the future. Whilst, high-level connections will be facilitated through a curated one-to-one meetings programme.

Matt Bradley, Event Director, Nineteen Group said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be bringing Retail Technology Show back to an industry which has never needed it more. As retailers begin their recovery from a year of unprecedented disruption the show will be the platform for vital connections between supplier and buyer with an extensive conference programme to give retailers a clear roadmap for a successful future. Nineteen’s philosophy and ambition make them the perfect partner to support Retail Technology Show. They mirror the fast-paced world of retail and will offer stability, support and creativity.”

Peter Jones, CEO Nineteen Group added: “We are extremely excited to welcome Matt and his original show team to the Nineteen family as we continue to grow and enter new markets. It is also a delight to re-join forces with Nick Field, who we worked with nearly two decades ago launching shows in Europe & Asia. Nineteen Group prides itself in serving the markets we serve, making Retail Technology Show the perfect fit for our business. There were many other parties interested in launching this event and we are delighted that Matt has chosen Nineteen Group.”