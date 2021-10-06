Nigel Hurst joins IMG to grow global exhibitions business

IMG, a global leader in events, media, sports and fashion, today announced the appointment of Nigel Hurst, former chief executive of London’s Saatchi Gallery, as Director of its global Exhibitions business. As part of IMG’s wider Arts and Entertainment group, Nigel will work with international museums and cultural institutions to identify, develop, produce and tour new exhibitions worldwide.

Over the last 35 years, Nigel has conceived and curated numerous international exhibitions, working with prestigious institutions around the world. After a 23-year tenure running and developing the Saatchi Gallery as its CEO, he became director of contemporary arts at The Box Museum in Plymouth, where he was responsible for its opening programme in 2020, acquiring, commissioning and curating important art works and ambitious installations. In 2019, he co-founded the online contemporary art platform Art Gazette.

“Nigel is one of the industry’s most well-known and respected professionals, having spent more than three decades conceiving and curating some of the world’s most-loved exhibitions,” said Stephen Flint Wood, EVP and Managing Director of Arts & Entertainment Events at IMG. “His unparalleled experience, relationships and knowledge will accelerate the continued growth of our exhibitions initiatives, as we embark on exciting new projects in partnership with world-leading institutions.”

“We’ve all had a couple of tough years that have reminded us of the vital importance of shared human experience through all kinds of culture,” added Nigel. “I’m delighted to be joining IMG’s team at such a defining moment to help create, produce, support and tour high quality, inspiring exhibitions to be enjoyed and remembered worldwide.”

IMG owns, produces and commercially represents hundreds of events across entertainment, culture, sport and fashion, including Frieze Art Fair in London, New York and Los Angeles, and has been the driving force behind a number of critically acclaimed international museum and cultural exhibitions. Its blockbuster Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh exhibition was visited by millions of people in Los Angeles, London and Paris, where it became France’s most-attended exhibition of all time.

Nigel starts his position at IMG in November 2021.