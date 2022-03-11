NFT tickets for events

NFT tickets are unique digital assets that store access credentials and unique extra benefits for your attendees. With Oveit, you can easily create, mint, and sell NFT tickets at lower costs, while keeping a reduced carbon footprint. They are fundamentally changing the entire experience for both you, the event organizer, and your future attendees. Your tickets are generated and stored on the Ethereum blockchain and can offer:

New revenue streams. Your NFT tickets can give attendees access to unique physical and digital perks, opening the doors for the next level of experiences. Physical goods and digital assets can be sold together or independently. The ticket itself is a collectible NFT, but it also stores rights to other goods. Physical and digital merchandise, access credentials, future gigs, etc. You can easily tokenize the experience and allow your attendees to own their share of the event!

Improved security. With the tokenized tickets, there will be no issues related to fraud or attendee identification. The tickets are transferred into your customers’ digital wallets through 100% secure transactions verified by an eco-friendly network.

Access to aftermarket sales. Perpetual royalties allow you to earn revenue each time a ticket is resold, long after your event has ended. Being stored on a blockchain network means that the authenticity of each issued ticket is secured and can be easily verified. This transforms your tickets into valuable collectibles that can be further sold on decentralized marketplaces. Each time the NFT is (re)sold, a small cut can make it back to you or any other third-party that you want to benefit from it (like a cause you support or an artist heading the event).

The environmental impact of NFC tickets

Blockchain’s impact on the environment is not something that should be overlooked. This is why, to launch our NFT tickets, we’ve partnered up with Polygon. Their Proof of Stake consensus mechanism allows the Network to scale in an eco-friendly manner, not requiring the same computation power as mining blocks on networks that use a Proof of Work mechanism.

While the biggest POW blockchains can have an early electricity consumption between 35 to 140 TWh (more than many countries), Polygon’s validators approximately consume 0.00079TWh of electricity yearly. It’s basically invisible as a carbon footprint.

Start selling NFT tickets with Oveit

