NEXT Events expands team with Events Director

NEXT Events, an emerging leader in design industry networking and matchmaking experiences, is proud to announce the addition of Megan Baughman as Events Director. A seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience in meeting and event management, Baughman will oversee all aspects of event planning for the company, including the upcoming All Aboard Design experience.

“I’m excited to start a new chapter with NEXT Events; I bring extensive experience in customer service, organization, and time management to this role,” said Baughman. “I’m dedicated to fostering long-lasting and authentic relationships with clients, vendors, and design industry partners while creating highly engaging events. I love matchmaking events and bringing people together, and I look forward to our upcoming events.”

Founded in 2019 by hospitality design industry connector and business leader, Michael Schneider—NEXT Events provides unparalleled networking and matchmaking experiences exclusively for key-decision makers in the interior design industry. The company’s first experience— All Aboard Design, originally scheduled March 12-16, 2020 aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line—was postponed following the United States Department of State’s advisory against cruise ship travel due to the global pandemic.

Recently, NEXT Events rebranded All Aboard Design into a land-based cruise, scheduled April 14-17, 2021, at The Sweetgrass Inn in Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Baughman will oversee the operations of this one-to-one, matchmaking experience and work closely with NEXT Events President & CEO Schneider, whom she previously worked with during their prior tenure under the Boutique Design brand at ST Media Group. In her new role, Baughman will supervise all aspects of travel, food and beverage, scheduling, budgeting, and communication with attendees and vendors. Her duties include providing a high level of service to client representatives while also handling project development.

“As a welcome addition to our team, Megan delivers exceptional expertise in planning events for the design industry and building countless relationships,” said Schneider. “NEXT Events connects buyers to suppliers in an engaging environment and through interactive events, crafted to ensure the progression of meaningful relationships. Megan’s successful experience in leading events and fostering relationships plays a crucial role for NEXT Events and All Aboard Design.”