NEXT Events expands growing team

NEXT Events, an emerging leader in design industry networking and matchmaking experiences, is proud to announce the addition of Krishe Van Der Walt as client services manager. Van Der Walt brings over 10 years of client service experience to NEXT Events.

“My extensive experience in the customer service industry has taught me the value of providing positive, individualized service to all customers,” said Van Der Walt. “My mission at NEXT Events is to exceed the expectations of our clients and their partnerships. We aim to connect interior designers and architects with hotel owners and operators and cultivate new relationships.”

In her new position, Van Der Walt will oversee client service coordination and acting as a liaison between various vendors and industry stakeholders. Her duties include maintaining client relationships, event planning, meeting logistics, sales and marketing administration, and workshop coordination. In line with her previous experience, she will provide a high level of service to client representatives while also handling project development and budget management.

Founded by Michael Schneider, NEXT Events is dedicated to fostering long-lasting relationships that delve beyond the standard conferences and tradeshows held at traditional hotels, resorts or conference centers. The team also consists of COO Leeza McKeown; VP, Southeast Sales Scott Rickles; Manager, Southwest Sales Ben Skidmore; and Events Manager Tracy-Leigh Mahan.

The first experience launched by NEXT Events – All Aboard Design (March 12-16, 2020) – will offer a one-to-one matchmaking experience aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line that departs from Fort Lauderdale and stops in Cozumel, Mexico. The company recently forged a strategic partnership with ICD Publications, an independent business-to-business media company. ICD Publications’ Hospitality Group consists of industry-leading brands—InspireDesign and Hotel Business magazines.