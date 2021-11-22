Newly formed group bring onboard Client Services Director

The recently announced integrated communications group, Asembl have brought on board, Francis Cremona as Client Services Director. The role will focus on developing existing customer relationships within the current businesses under the group as well as looking to attract new clients to the whole group offering. The Asembl Group has specialist businesses in events, marketing, logistics and creative having been officially launched in September this year by Group CEO Gavin Farley.

Farley commented on the appointment “Francis is the first official employee at group level within the new structure and is an important hire for us. We were looking for someone that was experienced within the events industry and had the ability to position the group and its specialist services both to existing clients and new businesses. Francis ticks all those boxes, and we are very pleased to have him on board.”

Cremona, previously of Tobacco Dock London and event management company Camm and Hooper added “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Asembl Group family. This is such an exciting moment for the business as we kickstart a new holistic identity post-pandemic. I couldn’t ignore the group’s talent, clarity of vision, playfulness, and values so it feels like there is no better time than now to seize the opportunity.

Having developed my commercial experience, and network over the past decade I have a lot of ideas on how we can grow the Asembl brand and build out the client services team to make us a market leader.

I’m hugely motivated by the challenge to drive the business forwards, achieve our commercial objectives, and ultimately make the Asembl Group the most talked about communications group in the UK.”