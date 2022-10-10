NewcastleGateshead Convention Bureau strengthens team with new appointments

NewcastleGateshead Convention Bureau, part of NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI), has appointed a Head of Business Events and Travel Trade, a brand-new role for the organisation.

NGI is the destination and inward investment agency that delivers for Newcastle, Gateshead, and the wider region.

Jen Rea, who took up the position earlier this month, will be looking at a refreshed strategy for attracting and maximising new opportunities for the North East in the business events sector and travel trade industry.

On her appointment, Jen said:

“The business events sector in Newcastle and Gateshead is worth approximately £149 million to the regional economy and we are now looking ahead to how we can grow this figure and continue to support our longstanding business events community.

“As a destination and already award-winning convention bureau, we have a world-class offer to delegates and event organisers which will only be enhanced by investments such as The Sage International Conference Centre.

“We are now focussing more than ever on widening our remit and exploring future opportunities for bringing an increased number of international visitors to the region by working closely with travel trade and key partners such as VisitBritian, Newcastle International Airport and North East Hotels Association.

“I’m really excited to hit the ground running in this brand-new role and continue to create more opportunities for our fantastic region alongside a brilliant team.”

Further appointments include a promotion for team member Caroline Reed, who has now taken up the position of Senior Manager of Business Events as well as Allison Curry, Accommodation and Events Coordinator moving to full-time employment to support the ambitions of the team.

Speaking about her promotion, Caroline said:

“I am delighted to accept a promotion to Senior Manager, I’m looking forward to delivering our refreshed strategy while we enter an exciting time for the sector within the North East.

“I’m especially keen to continue our work building a strong community of conference ambassadors for Newcastle and Gateshead and to look in depth at our planned activity for the next few years, in order to maximise our impact of making NewcastleGateshead the go-to destination for business events.”

To find out more please visit: www.meetnewcastlegateshead.com