New sustainability appointment at Scottish Event Campus

The Scottish Event Campus today announced the appointment of Jennifer Ennis as Environment & Waste Manager.

The new post comes at a pivotal moment for the Campus which will be welcoming UNF Climate Change Conference – COP 26 later this year. The role will see a major emphasis on developing the SEC’s sustainability strategy SEC through collective effort and engagement across the company.

Speaking about her appointment Kathleen Warden, director of conferences at The Scottish Event Campus said: “As the SEC develops as a business and major venue for UK and international conferences, it is essential that we evolve sustainably and ensure that we are taking the action required to minimise our impact on the environment.

“Bringing Jennifer into the business is a significant step forward for the SEC, in what is a very important year for the Campus and our city.”

Jennifer commented: “I am very excited to take up the role of Environment and Waste Manager at the SEC. Ahead of hosting COP26 later this year, the SEC has an amazing opportunity to lead the field in sustainable events and I am looking forward to being a part of that journey.”

Previously, Jennifer was the site environmental lead as environmental and community coordinator with property management company, Hammerson PLC, based at Silverburn Shopping Centre in Glasgow.