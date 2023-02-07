New starters and AIM Gold as Barbican sees positive start to 2023

The Barbican has appointed two new team members to support growth across its Business Events team. The new starters’ arrival has coincided with the venue achieving AIM Gold Accreditation for the 9th year in a row.

Natasha St Lawrence who has taken on the role of Account Manager moved over from the Barbican’s catering partner, Searcys, where she had already come to know and understand the venue. Prior to Searcys she focused on selling and planning events at an independent Amersham based venue.

Francesca Pacinella joins the team as Account Manager after two years working as one of the Barbican’s Corporate Partnerships Officers, where she focused on building partnerships, stewarding corporate members and planning and managing their events.

January 2023 also saw the Barbican once again achieve AIM Gold accreditation. The art, education and conference centre first undertook AIM Gold accreditation in 2015, since when it has continually maintained what is considered to be the industry’s leading benchmark for venue quality, customer service and professionalism.

“2023 is already shaping up to be a fantastic year for the Barbican,” comments Jackie Boughton, Head of Barbican Business Events and Commercial. “We have high expectations and plans, which will see both Natasha and Francesca work closely with a wide range of clients as we continue to deliver our industry renowned focus on quality and customer service. Achieving the AIM accreditation is the perfect demonstration of our professionalism and quality, particularly as we have maintained it consistently since first becoming accredited in 2015.”

A representative of the AIM Gold accreditation team said: “The Barbican team once again carried out a thorough assessment with me, they continue to run and upgrade an exceptional venue, embracing investment in technology, upgrading facilities and providing exceptional levels of service to their clients in a dynamic site.”