New show launches to bring together home making enthusiasts

Want to learn how to live in a more sustainable, organised and clean home, regardless of space or budget? The all new Clean & Tidy Home Show is the event for you!

Taking place at ExCeL, London on 8th & 9th October 2022, the Clean & Tidy Home Show is an inclusive and accessible alternative to existing events where home owning and interior design take precedence.



If you’re looking for the latest cleaning hacks, preparing for your first baby, planning a full-home declutter, hoping to organise a chaotic garage, wanting a day out or considering becoming a home organiser yourself, this show has it all.



“Whether you live in a studio, flat share with friends, a rented house or you own a five-bed semi, this show is focused on helping everyone create the calm and functioning sanctuary we all dream of, irrespective of your living arrangements,” says Penny Moyses, Event Director of the Clean & Tidy Home Show.



More than a 2-day event, the Clean & Tidy Home Show is a network of homemaking enthusiasts who find genuine joy and wellness as a result of keeping their homes clean and clutter free, while sharing knowledge and advice. The well-connected community is already receiving regular communications from the organisers, who encourage recycling and upcycling, educate on the circular economy and how to sell, donate and swap unwanted items, advise on how to shop and live more ethically and provide information on how all of this can help combat mental health issues.

Moyses continued: “Our dedicated team of ambassadors known as the Shine Squad regularly connect with over 1 million followers, all with an interest in cleaning and organising, recycling and repurposing. The show will be a great opportunity for this growing community to meet each other face to face, at the same time learning more about the innovative brands and products in this space. We are working with like-minded charities HoardingUK and The Hygiene Bank, as well as partners including APDO Association of Professional Declutterers and Organisers, The Feng Shui Society and Mind in Tower Hamlets and Newham.”



The organisers want the show to have a tangible positive impact. Moyses explained: “We have created this show around some important values, which include sharing, collaboration and support. We are absolutely not about shame or creating unreachable goals… we believe that learning to make the most of what you have and feeling connected to your community are fundamental to our wellbeing, which is even more important than ever in the post-pandemic haze we’re all working through.”



Show highlights will include the Main Stage featuring celebrities and experts, a Demo Stage where you can learn skills such as garment care and the latest folding techniques, a wellness zone featuring a Karaoke Booth where you can have a good old sing song with friends and the Book Shop where you can purchase your next read. Brands confirmed include AirPure, EcoVibe, Fill and Rug Doctor with more to be confirmed soon.



