New senior leadership team to drive Owl Live growth

Antony Greenberg has assumed the role of Founder of Owl Live and has announced that Lauren Mucklow and Muriel Holdsworth will assume the roles of joint Managing Partners of the Liverpool and Windsor based brand experience agency.

Lauren and Muriel have been appointed to lead the agency in a new direction, including ambitious plans for growth.

Muriel will assume responsibility for client services and all commercial activity and Lauren will take the lead on performance across Owl Live’s delivery channels.

Antony will continue to support the business by joining a new advisory board with Amanda Vine and Barry Day, who have been consultants to the business for some time.

Antony said: “After much consideration, I believe that now is the right time to take the company to the next level, but well-considered, sensible, and steady growth requires some changes.

“Lauren and Muriel have been appointed to lead the agency in an exciting new partnership. As joint managing partners, I know their ideas, determination and passion will help Owl Live to realise the next phase of its growth journey.”

Muriel said of her new appointment: “I’m excited by what lies ahead. Hand on heart, this has been the most exciting year and a half of my career. Owl Live has something truly unique – an ambition and hunger for success that I’ve rarely seen so evident in other agencies. We have amazing people, we work for amazing clients, and we do amazing work.

“Every day, I can see each team challenging clients’ pre-conceptions and raising the bar. I can’t wait to co-lead the agency and am confident that we will carry on growing and become a well-known force to be reckoned with in the industry.”

On the new announcement, Lauren said: “It’s an absolute privilege to be driving this progressive agency forward with Muriel into our next chapter.

“I have been with Owl Live for ten years. What gets me out of bed in the morning is having the opportunity to work with such a talented, creative, and passionate bunch of people on a daily basis, and to witness the way our clients respond to the way we approach our projects is inspiring.”

