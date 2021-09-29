New registration & ticketing platform set to transform group bookings for meetings & events

Eventsforce has launched today a new ticketing and registration platform that is set to revolutionize the whole process of managing groups around events. Built on Eventsforce’s next generation of event management solutions, the ‘Groups & Ticketing’ system is designed to help organizers sell more tickets and increase revenue from group bookings. It also offers a unique and innovative group invitation tool that allows group bookers to secure places at events a lot more quickly.

“Groups & Ticketing is an exciting new platform as it is one of the only booking tools that allows people to buy group tickets but invite individual group members to complete their own registration details,” said George Sirius, CEO of Eventsforce. “This means both organizers and group bookers no longer have to chase people for information before securing bookings for an event. It speeds up the sales cycle, it’s efficient and gives individuals in the group a lot more flexibility to personalize their own event experiences.”

Group bookers have the choice of providing registration details themselves or use the solution’s unique group invitation tool that allows group members to complete their own registration information. They can also assign group members to sessions (individually or in bulk), amend registrations, track incomplete forms and buy additional ticketed items too.

With group attendees, the platform gives them a lot more choice on how they want to experience an event. They can register their details and choose their own sessions and activities without sharing any personal information with the group. They can manage their own opt-ins and preferences which helps with data protection compliance like the EU GDPR. The system also makes it easy for them to edit details, make changes to schedules and check-in to events without the constraints of the group.

“The platform has been developed to solve some of the biggest problems organizers typically deal with when managing groups for events like conferences, festivals, workshops and community gatherings. It cuts out a big chunk of admin work and helps them secure money from group bookings a lot more quickly. More importantly, it gives them the tools to manage group experiences just as easily as individual attendees,” continued Sirius.

The new platform also supports organizers that need a fast and modern registration solution for non-group events – whether virtual, in-person or hybrid. A simple set-up process ensures organizers can launch their events quickly, while a WordPress widget allows them to set up ticketing on multiple websites. The platform also offers a lot of flexibility in creating packages and ticketed items for virtual and in-person attendees – you can change prices, offers and availability in minutes to increase conversions and meet demand.

Organizers can also benefit from improved data management. All registration data is automatically synched with Eventsforce mobile apps, check-in tools and the VCD virtual event platform, making it easier to manage all virtual and in-person attendee data under one roof. All event data can also be easily connected to existing tech stacks via Zapier, along with hundreds of other popular apps on the platform.

