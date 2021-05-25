New recording platform partners with Event Tech Live

Cloud Present has partnered with Event Tech Live (ETL) US & Canada as well as ETL UK & Europe and will provide easy-to-use recording platforms to exhibitors at both shows.

Launched during the first lockdown, London-based internationalist Cloud Present is about simplifying the process of producing quality presentations for companies online.

The Cloud Present system creates a link for an event, facilitating camera and mic set up, the client simply clicks record and delivers their – up to 10 people – presentation. Once it’s completed, Cloud Present editors add their magic to the content.

Designed to benefit everything from events to product launches to webinars to online courses, the Cloud Present platform, or an adapted version of it, will make a particular mark for exhibitors at the virtual ETL USA & Canada next month and the hybrid UK & Europe model, which follows in November.

Bradley Richardson, founder of Cloud Present, comments: “The amount of event tech that is emerging every week is overwhelming for event professionals looking for solutions, so having a place, like ETL, where you can see it all is a big bonus.

“We’re looking forward to expanding to new ground in the USA & Canada with an experienced partner and we couldn’t be happier to be working with the show, here and there, to bring great content to the Event Tech Live events.”

The inaugural three-day Event Tech Live USA & Canada runs from June 8th to 10th.

Event Tech Live UK & Europe 2021 follows in the autumn, from November 1st to 5th, with two physical days at the Old Truman Brewery on November 3rd and 4th.

More information, including a full agenda for ETL US & Canada, is at: http://eventtechlive.com