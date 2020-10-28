New production company JEM LIVE launches

Experienced events and creative industry professionals Mark Davies (pictured right), Jerry Cleary (pictured left) and Edwin Higgins (pictured centre) have joined forces to launch a new event production company, JEM LIVE.

JEM LIVE combines a physical event production offering with services such as live streaming, extended reality (xR) and social media amplification to enable organisers and agencies to expand the reach of their event.

“We wanted to create a company which was fluent in virtual event technologies while not forgetting the importance of more classic elements of event production,” commented Davies. “High quality design, lighting, sound, staging etc. remain at the heart of live events but in the Covid-19 era we have to be willing to integrate virtual elements too.”

The three co-founders bring a wealth of expertise to the business.

Davies has more than 25 years’ experience in live events and entertainment architecture and is responsible for the commercial and business development of the company including global operations and strategic planning.

With an extensive background in spatial and technical design, Cleary has worked at multiple leading companies in the industry and is responsible for channeling the creative vision of clients through all aspects of JEM LIVE and ensuring the quality of projects are world class.

Higgins is an audiovisual specialist with a background in design and has worked extensively in delivering high profile live events around the globe. He is responsible for the technical direction of the company and ensuring JEM LIVE are leaders in the field of integrating emerging technologies in the service of creativity.

To learn more about JEM LIVE’s range of services, visit jem.live.