New partner for hybrid Event Tech Live – London

Contactless specialist Klay Event Technology is partnering Event Tech Live (ETL) London, which runs from November 1 – 5, online, and in-person at The Old Truman Brewery on Wednesday 3 and Thursday 4.

Over the last 17 months, through the pivot and into its hybrid aftermath, the partnership between organisers and tech providers has grown stronger than ever, becoming a critical element in event design and functionality.

Familiar with Event Tech Live’s own restless creativity, Klay has been a regular exhibitor since 2018, this alliance will see the company’s tech back of house and front, where Klay kiosks at the entrance will ensure a fast, streamlined, safe approach for visitors.

Keith Findlay, CEO at Klay Event Technology, comments: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the ETL team for their registration design. We’ve seen a great number of events around the world benefit from our solutions and it’s a pleasure to now showcase Klay to the world’s leading event technology community.

“As we eagerly return to in-person and hybrid events, it’s critical for us to illustrate that the technology is well established to support this.

“Event Tech Live has an incredible incubator culture and offers unparalleled opportunities to network and learn from other innovators in the event space.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, says: “The notion of a ‘return’ to in-person events is slightly misleading. The tos and fros of Covid-19 means, as an organiser, your defences have to be up and hybrid thinking is a big part of that process.

“Klay Event Technology invention around the typical pinch point processes heading into a show is brilliant and we are all so pleased to partner with Klay and to incorporate its solutions into the new-look ETL.”

With 100 educational sessions and more than 100 exhibitors across the Old Truman Brewery in East London, Event Tech Live 2021 is one to watch. Register now